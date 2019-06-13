BREAKING: High speed chase ends in vehicle wreck on River Road

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - UPDATE: One person pulled from wrecked car and transported by ambulance to the hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ga--A high speed chase has ended in a wreck northbound off River Road. A heavy police presence was noted before the accident. Three victims were transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment.

Just past Double Churches Road on River Road, traffic is not blocked at the scene yet, but our reporters are saying that traffic is going to slow in the area.

The details of the incident are still emerging.

News 3's Shaquira Speaks and Jemeisha Lyde are at the scene to bring you the latest information on this developing story.