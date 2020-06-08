Breaking: Muscogee Tax Commissioner’s Offices closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s office has been closed for the next two days after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, Mayor Skip Henderson confirmed to News 3 Monday morning.

The office is located in the Citizen Services Center off Macon Road. There are notices on the doors entering the building that the office is closed, but no reason for the closure.

Other offices, including the Elections Office and Finance Office were open Monday morning.

Attempts to reach Tax Commissioner Lulu Huff Monday morning were unsuccessful.

The office is closed the next two days so that employees can be tested for COVID-19, Henderson said. It is one of the busiest offices in the city as far as interaction with the general public. In the last two weeks, long lines have extended outside that building.

The office is scheduled to reopen Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. There is a black drop box in the west entryway to the building for people paying taxes.

The city will follow Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines in dealing with the situation, Henderson tells News 3.

Muscogee County early voting has been held in the Citizens Services Center the last three weeks. It was in the Community Room, which is on the opposite end of the first floor. The Elections Office used a different entrance for voting from the ones being used by the Tax Commissioner’s Office.