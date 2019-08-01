One man shot on Pam Court in Columbus

Authorities say a man was shot Wednesday night in Columbus.

Police were called to a shooting on Pam Court just before 9:00 p.m. Officers say they found the victim, Tommy Flowers, suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest and on his left arm.

Flowers was taken to Piedmont Medical Center where his condition is currently unknown.

Authorities have not yet provided details on possible suspects.

This is a developing story. WRBL News 3 will bring you more information as it becomes available.