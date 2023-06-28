PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A roof collapsed after a fire incident in Phenix City in the morning hours of Wednesday, June 28, say emergency services.

According to some details available, emergency services received a call at 7:50 a.m. about the fire.

The fire unit reached the scene within four minutes, but it took them two hours to control the fire.

The fire was under control at 9:53 a.m. Smith volunteer fire department and Lee County emf were among the responded services. Auburn Fire brought in a mobile trailer to refill the air cartridge.