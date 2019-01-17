LIVE NOW /
BREAKING: Two arrests made in alleged capital murder of Russell Co. couple

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) –  Russell County investigators confirm they have two suspects in custody charged in capital murder in the death of a Russell County couple.

The suspects have been identified as Daryus Sullivan (pictured first) and James Pickard. 

65-year old William Perry and his live-in girlfriend Deborah Peay were discovered shot to death inside their home after firefighters responded to a house fire January 6th along Silver Run Drive.

The case quickly transitioned into a murder investigation after the medical examiner determined 65-year old William Perry and his live-in girlfriend 50-year-old Deborah Peay had been shot to death.  
     
Sheriff Heath Taylor is planning a press conference about the arrests later today.
    

