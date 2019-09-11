Brick by brick, demolition of old Raymond Rowe building continues

WRBL News 3 has been following the demolition of a downtown Columbus building.

Now, the work has slowed to a crawl as much of the 1225 Broadway structure has been reduced to a pile of bricks.

Now, the building is literally coming down brick by brick.

When this demolition process started, heavy equipment was taking it down, seemingly a wall at a time.

Now the workers are using a hand-held tool to knock it away brick by brick.

There’s a reason for that — the building next door.

“We’re getting to the end of it,” said Joel Jordan, superintendent Hollis & Spann Inc. “And we are trying to protect this wall here from the Golf Gallery building. We’re not so sure about how some steel ties in right there. And we are just doing it real careful so we don’t damage this building or this awning area.”

Jordan tells News 3 what’s left of the Raymond Rowe building should be down by the end of the week.

Construction on a new high-end Marriott hotel is scheduled to begin next month.