 

Briggs & Stratton, LLC to expand Auburn operation

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Briggs & Stratton, LLC announced plans to extend its Auburn facility. The $9.4 million project will create 35 new jobs.

“We want to thank Briggs & Stratton for their continued faith, growth and investment in Auburn,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “For over 25 years, they have been excellent corporate citizens and an important employer in Auburn. We are excited that the new leadership at Briggs & Stratton continues to see the value of the Briggs team in Auburn and that we can start the year with such a positive outlook.”

The Milwaukee-based company produces gasoline for outdoor power equipment. It is also a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of commercial lithium-ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products.

“After emerging from Chapter 11 restructuring as a new company with a new owner and a new CEO, Briggs & Stratton has a new beginning, and we are looking forward to 2021 with high expectations,” said Erick Rodriguez, plant manager of the Auburn facility. “As we gear up for this growth, we are looking for responsible, motivated individuals to join our talented team. We are confident that we will continue to achieve success here in Auburn.”

