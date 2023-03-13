COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Broadway’s romantic comedy Guys and Dolls is coming to Columbus this weekend.

The play opens on March 17 at 7:30 p.m. on Springer’s main stage. This love story follows Sky Masterson and Nathan Detroit, two Depression-era, big-city gamblers.

The production is directed by Associate Artistic Director Keith McCoy, who also choreographed the lively dance routines.

McCoy spoke on how the production puts the audience back in time.

“Guys and Dolls is one of those productions that evokes old school, classic Broadway,” said McCoy. “It’s filled with song and dance and snappy dialogue that truly brings the audience back to a time when stage productions were an event as well as entertainment.”

Under McCoy’s direction, he put together a cast that honors the original performance.

The play first premiered in 1950 during Broadway’s “golden age.” With six revivals between the West End and Broadway, since then Guys and Dolls has been nominated for 65 awards and has won 30.

For more information, visit The Springer Opera House’s website.