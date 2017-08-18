Brookstone School students prepare for solar eclipse

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The solar eclipse is one of the biggest topics trending right now across the nation.

The Brookstone School wants to engage students while also taking the proper precautions.

“We’re trying to spread awareness and trying to let people know so there’s no incidents and we have glasses for all the students to make sure everyone can view the eclipse safely without any damage,” says Brookstone student Josh Fernicola.

That’s not all the students are doing, they tell us during the eclipse animals will do things they normally don’t do.

“We are tracking crickets and their animal behaviors and we have a sound recorder to detect the changes and it’ll track on this computer, so we’ll see what happens during the eclipse,” another student Candice Keogh says.

Instructors at Brookstone school believe the solar eclipse is an excellent opportunity for students to learn.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to actually do true experiments and collect the data so I collaborated with Columbus State University and we have decided on a lot of different experiments that our students can actually do starting today and Monday”, says Science Department Chair Cynthia Lingo.

Students are making something they can use at home which only consist of a paper cup, straw, and pencil.

“Because of the coverage we know with the sun heating the earth that’s where it’s going to control the wind, so we’re going to use these to measure whether the wind is going to slow down or speed up,” says student Elim Lee.

If you were not able to pick up a pair of solar eclipse glasses, students at Brookstone have an alternative option that’s just as safe.

“At the bottom of it you put a piece of white paper down so the sun projects through this hole right here it goes in the bottom and you look through this peep hole,” says Sutton Eggena.

Grades K-5 will be released early Monday however, all other students are welcome to stay and participate in the school’s solar eclipse activities.