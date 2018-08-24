Brown Bag of Columbus hosting shoe drive through September 7

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Did you know that you can make a tremendous difference in the lives of people right here in our community just by donating your unwanted shoes?

Brown Bag of Columbus is sponsoring a shoe drive fundraiser now through September 7.

The organization wants your donations of gently worn, used or new shoes.

They will be distributed to those who need them in our community.

If you'd like more information about dropping off your shoes or other ways you can help, you can call 706-596-8581 or call or text 706-540-8139.