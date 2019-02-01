Buena Vista Police look for suspects involved in store robbery

Buena Vista police are looking for these suspects that robbed a local convience store. The M&L food Mart was buglarized back on January 24th, leaving many people in this small town stunned.

“The front door was open the officers went into check and make sure no one else was in the building. While reviewing the tape they could see 4-5 black males,” says Wendell Faulk Buena Vista Chief of Police.

The robbery happened after 3 A.M. just after closing up the store. The thieves stole up to $5,000 from a safe and a couple of lottery tickets. They attempted to open the stores ATM for extra cash, but were unsuccessful.

“They spent about maybe 2-3 minutes in the store and left in a Gray Dodge van followed by a dark colored Sedan” says Faulk.

One of the suspects in the footage went above and beyond stealing 80 cartons of cigaretts .

“Cigarettes can sell retail for for $50 a carton, but on the street if you sell them for half that price, that’s 100% clear profit,” says Faulk.

The Chief of Police tells me the survelliance footage is the key element in the case, which is why they are reaching out for the publics help.

“We do have leads; A couple of good photos of one of the individuals that tried to break into the ATM machine. The other individual wearing a mask, but this individual had a hoodie on,” says Faulk.

The Police Chief says there have been no arrests. they are asking The Georgia Bureau of Investigation to help with the case. If you have any information about the case ,you are urged to call the Buena Vista Police Department.