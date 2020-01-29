Buena Vista store fire leaves downtown area devastated by loss

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The downtown area of Buena Vista has lost two historic stores to a fire.

Authorities say the fire started at 8 pm EST Tuesday night. Fire fighters have been trying to put out hot spots and smoke throughout the night and early Wednesday morning.

A witness told News 3 the fire supposedly broke out in the back of Baxter Paint and Buena Vista Floral and Gifts, which left the buildings in ruins. News 3 was able to gather video that shows devastation that took place downtown.

Bricks and rubble are all that remains of the historic businesses.

“It’s an eye opener, it’s a wake up call, I mean because we are three buildings down from where I work, it just hits home,” said Rebecca McCardle of Buena Vista.

The fire is still under investigation. Stay with wrbl.com for updates.