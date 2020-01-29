Buena Vista store fire leaves downtown area devastated by loss

Local News

by: Patrick Tart

Posted: / Updated:

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The downtown area of Buena Vista has lost two historic stores to a fire.

Authorities say the fire started at 8 pm EST Tuesday night. Fire fighters have been trying to put out hot spots and smoke throughout the night and early Wednesday morning.

A witness told News 3 the fire supposedly broke out in the back of Baxter Paint and Buena Vista Floral and Gifts, which left the buildings in ruins. News 3 was able to gather video that shows devastation that took place downtown.

Bricks and rubble are all that remains of the historic businesses.

“It’s an eye opener, it’s a wake up call, I mean because we are three buildings down from where I work, it just hits home,” said Rebecca McCardle of Buena Vista.

The fire is still under investigation. Stay with wrbl.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories