AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The burial services for a soldier who was killed 73 years ago in Korea and only positively identified last month are set for Memorial Day.

PFC Luther H. Story of Buena Vista, Georgia, died on Sept. 1, 1950. President Biden announced the identification of his remains on April 26, 2023.

On Monday, May 29, the public is invited to Andersonville National Cemetery at 2 p.m. where Story will be buried with full military honors. Several speakers will be present, including Major General Thomas Carden Jr. who will present Story’s Medal of Honor to his family.

