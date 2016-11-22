Businesses encourage customers to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Shop owners in Uptown are encouraging shoppers to think local on Small Business Saturday this weekend. Black Friday signals the start of Christmas shopping, but Outside World Columbus will be closed on Black Friday.

“It’s going to give our employees time to spend with their families so, not just Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday you know if they want to go shopping, chill out. Most of us are going to do something outdoorsy,” said Chris Largent, owner of Outside World.

He says this is their first year being closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

“Most of us are either going to be out kayaking or out rock climbing or hiking. Enjoying the beautiful weather,” he said.

Largent’s focus is on Small Business Saturday. Their Small Business Saturday sales began this past weekend.

“A lot of it is that we’re going to be closed on Black Friday. We wanted to see that all week-long, but again our focus is the small business portion of it so, extended the sales all week-long helps us out,” he said.

Their Small Business Saturday sales will end at closing this Saturday, November 26th.