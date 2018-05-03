Buy a sandwich, feed a senior citizen

Didn’t pack lunch today? Brown Bag of Columbus has you covered.

The Sandwiches N’ More program at theFort Church in Columbus is selling bagged lunches for $10. The lunch includes a deli sandwich, side, snack and soda.

Money from the lunches go to buying groceries for low income seniors in Columbus and Phenix City.

Brown Bag of Columbus has been volunteer run and funded since 1987.

If you’re unable to make it our to theFort Church for a sandwich today, Brown Bag of Columbus Director Vilma Feliciano says they non-profit is always accepting donations.

They can always use volunteers, too. “We try to involve the whole family,” Feliciano says. “It makes a lot of difference to the elderly when the young people come, especially little children.”

Volunteers must be at least six years old.

Donation and volunteer in formation can be found at Brown Bag of Columbus