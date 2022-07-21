PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Callaway Resort & Gardens is closing water access to Robin Lake due to “higher-than-average levels of naturally occurring bacteria.”

According to Callaway, swimming and water activities will not be available at Robin Lake due to the bacteria.

The higher levels of the bacteria were discovered following routine sampling of the water. Water activities will resume when bacteria levels return to normal range.

Guests will still have access to the East, West, and North beaches.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post Wednesday night.

The post reads as follows:

Dear Valued Guests,

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, as we know how much our guests enjoy spending time at the lake. As soon as levels return within normal range, water access will reopen.



