COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Callaway Resort and Gardens held a Spookley book-reading event at Clubview Elementary School in honor of anti-bully prevention month today.

The event centered around a book reading conducted by Laura Hartley with Callaway and allowed young students the opportunity to learn more about bullying and how to accept those who are different.

Hartley shared why Callaway decided to hold the event.

“Spookley is a character that was developed to explain why variety is important, being different is okay, and we thought that was an important message to bring to our schools in the area because October is anti-bullying prevention month.”

The event also featured a special appearance of Spookley the Square Pumpkin and allowed opportunities for students to interact with Spookley and take pictures.

In addition, to meeting Spookley, students received a Pledge Against Bullying Badge that also came with a discounted invitation to Callaway’s new attraction, Cason’s Corn Maze.

Besides hosting the book-reading event, Callway also donated Spookley the Square Pumpkin books to Clubview Elementary and other elementary schools in Muscogee, Troup, and Harris counties.

If you are interested in meeting Spookley, Callaway is hosting Pumpkins at Callaway now until Oct. 30 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

For more information about Pumpkins at Callway, you can visit Callaway Resort and Gardens’ website at www.callawaygardens.com.