Calling her a ‘power hitter,” Hank Aaron endorses Teresa Tomlinson for U.S. Senate

U.S. Senate candidate and former Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson got an endorsement from a heavy hitter Thursday morning.

The Tomlinson campaign announced that Atlanta Braves all-time great Hank Aaron and his wife, Billye, had given their endorsement. It was the second high-profile endorsement the Tomlinson campaign has received this week out of the Georgia African-American community.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young and his wife, Carolyn, also endorsed Tomlinson.

Aaron is quoted as saying, “I know a power hitter when I see one,” in the Tomlinson social media announcement.

Tomlinson, a Democrat, is vying for the seat currently held by Republican David Perdue. There are currently three candidates in the Democratic primary field. Perdue is the lone Republican.

“Thank you Hank and Billye Aaron for joining #TeamTomlinson!,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “The Aarons are civic & philanthropic leaders. Hank is a @MLB legend who served as senior VP of the Atlanta Braves, and Billye is heralded for her work supporting the #HBCU community. Hank Aaron has also received the Presidential Medal Of Freedom.”

The primary is next May with the General Election in November 2020.