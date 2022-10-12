COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Calvary Christian School will be closed Thursday, Oct. 13, and Friday Oct. 14, due to the flu and related illness, according to school officials.

“The trend this week of students and staff out sick continued to rise, including numerous students each day who came to school feeling fine, but then quickly developed symptoms and had to go home,” said Headmaster Jim Koan, in a news release.

The news release said athletic and fine arts competitions will proceed as scheduled, at the discretion of the Athletic Director and Fine Arts Director.

Parents are encouraged to keep their students at home if they display flu and flu-like symptoms.

“We want to facilitate students and staff who need to be at home recovering but may feel compelled to attend due to classroom or campus responsibilities,” said Koan.