Calvary Christian students deliver on mission to serve the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Students from Calvary Christian School fanned out across the Chattahoochee Valley Friday to be of service to others.

The school refers to this day of service as Fulfill 2021, a tangible way reaching out to the community.

One group of Calvary students spent the morning at Fox Elementary in Columbus coordinating a variety of fun-filled activities.

Jax Dyer is a Calvary Christian senior who was instrumental in developing the concept of Fulfill 2021. Jax says, “We get so many blessings 24-7 and we just wanted to give back. When we started thinking of Fulfill 2021, we thought how can we fulfill our God-given responsibilities to missions throughout the community in 2021. That was our goal.” Dyer adds, “These kids just bring light to my life. I hope I’m doing that to theirs.”

Yvette Scarborough is the principal at Fox Elementary. She saw a lot of good things come out of today’s effort. “In this year of pandemic when nothing has been normal, my staff said today it’s starting to feel we’re back to normal. We couldn’t be happier that Calvary chose us to do their day of service and to share some joy and fun with kids because this is really the best part of school when kids are having fun. We’re just thankful for Calvary’s heart of service.”

Fox was just one of many places that benefited from Calvary’s day of service. Students also pitched in to help at the Mercy Med garden on Second Avenue, Highlands Community Church, Habitat for Humanity, M2540 headquarters off 6th Avenue, the Gardens at Calvary, Village Foster Care in Smiths Station, and Storybook Farms in Opelika.