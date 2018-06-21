Camp Joy receives $2,000 donation from the Georgia Alabama Bass Club

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Under privileged children are more likely to attend camp this summer thanks to the Georgia Alabama Bass Club.

Following the Bass Rodeo from this past May, the bass club donated $2,000 to Camp Joy. Children can attend the camp for $50 per week.

The bas club has been working with Valley Rescue Mission for nearly 50 years, and this years donations is one of the highest in recent years.

Camp Joy is just one of many parts to the community work of Valley Rescue Mission, which include homeless centers for both men and women, addiction recovery centers, and a family services ministry which provides food and utility assistance for families on limited or restricted incomes.

There are still open spots available this summer at Camp Joy. If you would like to register a child oyu sponsor a child you can do so in person at the Valley Rescue Mission at 2903 Second Ave. in Columbus, or online at https://www.valleyrescuemission.org/camper-registration/.