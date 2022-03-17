COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Canaan Baptist Church, the Ladies of the Columbus Alumnae Chapter of Delta Theta Sorority Inc., and the Men of the Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will host this year’s first significant candidate forum for both the mayoral and city council races.

“Meet the Candidate Forum” is an event open to the public and will allow participants to ask questions and engage with mayoral and city council candidates. The forum will implement CDC protocols, requiring participants to wear masks and offer refreshments.

The event will begin at 10 a.m., on March 19, 2022, at Canaan Baptist Church located at 2835 Branton Woods Dr. in Columbus, Georgia.