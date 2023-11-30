COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sometimes, rain gets in the way of the holiday spirit.

Originally scheduled for the evening of Friday, Dec. 1, Uptown Columbus’ annual holiday parade event has been cancelled due to potential inclement weather, representatives of the nonprofit organization announced.

“We will be doing rain dances for next year,” said Uptown Columbus Event and Content Coordinator Hannah Patchin hopefully in a statement.

Forecasts for the evening of Dec. 1 predict thunderstorms in the Columbus area. The tree-lighting ceremony set to conclude the event has also been canceled.