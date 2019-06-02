Cancer survivors celebrated at Piedmont Columbus Regional

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - Piedmont Columbus Regional held its annual cancer survivor week at the conference center today. The celebration is held every year on the first Sunday in June.

The first Sunday in June has also been recognized as National Cancer Survivor's day.

The hospital said they expected upwards of 130 survivors to show up for the celebration.

Oncology Outreach Coordinator Michael Nwogbo says he loves to see all the survivors come back.

"It's great. For them to feel that sense of survivorship. You become a survivor the day you get diagnosed with cancer, so every year that you make it is a milestone, so today they just come out and celebrate life and survivorship with each other," said Nwogbo.

This year's theme was something from the Wizard of Oz - 'Follow the Yellow Brick Road". It happens to be the American Cancer Society's theme for Relay For Life, as well. Some patients dressed up as their favorite Wizard of Oz character.

Cancer Survivors Week started May 29 and will conclude June 3.

