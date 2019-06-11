Capital Murder trial underway for second defendant in 85-year-old Lee Co. man's slaying

LEE COUNTY, AL (WRBL) - The Capital Murder trial for a man accused in a violent and deadly home invasion that left an elderly man dead is underway inside a Lee County courtroom.



22-year-old Robert Wiggins is the second of four defendants charged in 85-year-old Curtis "Bennie" Rudd's death. Back in January 2016, prosecutors say Rudd was shot while protecting his wife during a home invasion robbery at their Lee Road 177 home.



23-year-old Devonte Mike has already been found guilty. 22-year-old Khaleef Marshall and 25-year-old Shakeela Dailey are also slated for trial.



Investigators say after Rudd was shot, he was able to fire back at the suspects, injuring Wiggins. Rudd died in his wife's arms.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty but rather life in prison without the possibility of parole.



