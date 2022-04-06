COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– Drivers are asked to drive with caution as flood warnings have been issued for Muscogee County.

Two cars appear to have crashed near the intersection of 13th Street and Broadway.

The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time and there is no word on any possible injuries yet.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route or expect additional travel time until the crash is cleared.

Traffic lights have sporadically gone out across varying parts of Columbus. Motorists are advised to avoid driving at this time, or proceed with caution as traffic lights are out.



Columbus Police Department has officers directing traffic at some major intersections. Not all intersections have officers directing traffic.

