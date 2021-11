PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A car has crashed into a restaurant in Phenix City.

The accident happened on Friday afternoon at the Smokey Pig BBQ in Phenix City. The restaurant is located at 1502 Opelika Road.. The vehicle left a large hole in the wall of the of the building and rubble surrounding the crash site.

The restaurant will remain closed until further notice.

This a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on air and online for new details as they become available.