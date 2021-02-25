 

Car found at bottom of Lake Oliver Marina

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS found a red Hyundai Sonata at the bottom of the Lake Oliver Marina around 3:15 p.m. No victims were found.

At 1:45 p.m. Columbus Fire and EMS received a call that a local fishermen’s sonar device, or the device to find fish, found what appeared to be a vehicle.

Fire and EMS arrived on scene around 2:00 p.m. with their divers and Columbus Police to begin searching for the car.

Once the car was found and investigators determined there were no victims, Columbus Fire and EMS said the case is now in the hands of Department of Natural Resources.

Columbus Fire and EMS Deputy Chief Daniel Macon said he believes Columbus Police will also continue investigating what happened.

“Well we believe the PD will be running VIN numbers and license numbers and trying to figure out who it belongs to,” said Deputy Chief Macon, “and trying to investigate that from there.”

Columbus Fire and EMS said they’re expecting the car to be pulled out sometime tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 54°
Clear
Clear 0% 67° 54°

Friday

75° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 75° 56°

Saturday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 60°

Sunday

80° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 80° 64°

Monday

67° / 52°
Rain
Rain 71% 67° 52°

Tuesday

62° / 56°
Rain
Rain 63% 62° 56°

Wednesday

69° / 53°
Showers
Showers 46% 69° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
66°

63°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
58°

58°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
58°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
57°

57°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
57°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
55°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
56°

59°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
59°

61°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

1 PM
Cloudy
19%
69°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
72°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
21%
74°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
74°

73°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

7 PM
Few Showers
31%
71°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories