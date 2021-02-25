Car found at bottom of Lake Oliver Marina

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS found a red Hyundai Sonata at the bottom of the Lake Oliver Marina around 3:15 p.m. No victims were found.

At 1:45 p.m. Columbus Fire and EMS received a call that a local fishermen’s sonar device, or the device to find fish, found what appeared to be a vehicle.

Fire and EMS arrived on scene around 2:00 p.m. with their divers and Columbus Police to begin searching for the car.

Once the car was found and investigators determined there were no victims, Columbus Fire and EMS said the case is now in the hands of Department of Natural Resources.

Columbus Fire and EMS Deputy Chief Daniel Macon said he believes Columbus Police will also continue investigating what happened.

“Well we believe the PD will be running VIN numbers and license numbers and trying to figure out who it belongs to,” said Deputy Chief Macon, “and trying to investigate that from there.”

Columbus Fire and EMS said they’re expecting the car to be pulled out sometime tomorrow.