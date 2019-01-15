Car hits power pole on Lancaster Dr. in Columbus

UPDATED with quotes 1/15/19 11:00 p.m.

This is all that’s left of a car that caught on fire after hitting a light pole and rolling across the yard.

Susan Reece lives in the house next door and says she was in her kitchen when the accident happened. “I was standing in the kitchen and I heard this humungous blast,” Reece says.

She says she ran outside and couldn’t believe what she saw.

“There was this vehicle, it caught on fire a little bit and then it got bigger and bigger.”

Witnesses say there were two men in the car and both ran once they were free. Reece’s neighbors say one of the guys was around her home.

“They said the guys jumped out and jumped MY fence, I had just opened the back door earlier and let my dogs out,” she says.

Another witness, Michael Drew, saw the whole thing. He saw the car roll and ran to help. “When I got here one guy was already out on the ground, standing up and the other one was still in the vehicle trying to get a bunch of cell phones and stuff. I snatched him and pulled him out because the dash was already burning. I was like “dude are you okay?”, and he looked dazed for a second then was like “yeah,” and then they both took off running.

In what seems to be a quiet neighborhood, Drew says accidents happen all the time when cars try to take on a certain hill.. but this is the first time a car caught fire.

“That hill has been a problem since the neighboorhood was built. People speed and jump that hill, basically speeding through the neighborhood and they don’t know that it’s like that and they lose control and wreck.”

ORIGINAL STORY 1/15/19 4:30 p.m.

Authorities are on scene at Lancaster Drive in Columbus after a car hit a power pole Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Georgia Power Outage Map, at least 10 residences are without power as of 5 p.m.

There are no word on any injuries at this time. News 3 has a crew on the scene gathering more details.

