Car of missing Georgia woman found in wooded area of Heard County 3 months after disappearance

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The car of a missing Georgia woman has been located. No one has seen or heard from Natalie Jones in more than three months.

According to officials, Jones’ car was found Tuesday in a wooded area near Roosterville Road and Welcome Road in Franklin, Georgia.

Jones has been missing since the beginning of July. She vanished on her way home after attending a Fourth of July party in Jackson’s Gap, Alabama. Jones left the party around 10:30 p.m. headed home to Heard County, Georgia.

The Heard County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating Jones’ disappearance since she was first reported missing in July.

According to Heard County officials, a text message from Jones’ phone was sent in the early morning hours of July 5th to a friend saying, quote: ” I made it! Thanks.” A location for was not sent in text.

Jones was driving her distinctive looking 2002 pink Chevrolet Cavalier when she went missing.

Currently there are multiple law enforcement agency at the scene where the car was located.

Jones’s family has also gathered at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

