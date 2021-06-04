 

 

Car on fire at 13th St. and 5th Ave.

Car on fire on 13th street in Columbus, Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and Fire & EMS are on 13th St. where an SUV’s front end has erupted in flames.

The scene is blocking east and west bound traffic on 13th.

News 3 has a reporter on the scene working to gather more details.

