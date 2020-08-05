Car Tech investing $30 million for new assembly building in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A big boost is coming to Opelika’s economy. An automotive parts manufacturer is expanding its production in the city.

Car Tech, LLC is investing more than $30 million for a new assembly building in Opelika. The manufacturer is also adding another press line to the existing building in the city.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller is excited Car Tech is expanding production in the city. “The project will improve the local economy and the job market. It says a great deal about our community when a business decides to grow and bring additional good paying jobs to our citizens. We are grateful to our friends at Car Tech and look forward to continuing a good relationship with them,” said Fuller.

With the expansion, Car Tech will add 37 more jobs to Opelika’s economy over the next three years.

Car Tech previously invested a total of $71 million into its facility on Fox Run Parkway and currently has a total of 73 employees.

