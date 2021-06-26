Car wreck on U.S. Highway 280, eastbound traffic currently blocked

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A wreck occurred this evening around 8 p.m. EST on U.S. Hwy 280 a quarter mile East of the Lee Road 379 and U.S. 280 East intersection by the Lee County Flee Market.

According to Sheriff Jay Jones, Lee County Sheriff, multiple vehicles and motorcycles were in the accident.

Four victims were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional in Columbus, GA. to be treated for their injuries.

Drivers are advised to drive with caution and allow extra travel time as traffic is currently locked eastbound, News 3 has a reporter on the scene and we will provide updates as information comes into our newsroom.

Anyone with information on this crash can contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.