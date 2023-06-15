COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sometimes, a series of miscommunications can lead to heroic results. When Piedmont Columbus Regional’s First Friday Hero for the month of June Kim McMullen got time zones mixed up and booked movie tickets at the wrong time, she didn’t know what it would lead to.

After going to see a movie with a friend an hour later than expected, McMullen was driving home when a semi-truck lost control and knocked down several powerlines. When she heard someone screaming, McMullen said she was scared but sprang into action anyway.

“This gentleman was screaming for his life and I wouldn’t want somebody that could help not to help,” said McMullen, who knew the danger to her life posed by jumping the powerlines to get to the truck driver.

McMullen works with the CARE Ambulance and has been working as part of an EMS team for 28 years. She is also a pastor, and recalled putting her faith in God when she crossed to rescue the driver even as the truck began to explode.

“What good is it to have faith, if you don’t put your faith in action,” said McMullen, who worried she may not make it back home to her mother, who she was caretaker for, as she chose to save the man. The EMS respondent got tear as she remembered her mother, who passed away in February of this year.

During the frenzy, McMullen said two strangers followed her to the driver, risking their own lives.

“I call them my angels,” said McMullen. She remembered instructing the men on how to help her get the truck driver out and everyone to safety.

Piedmont’s award came as a surprise to McMullen, who revealed the rescue actually happened in November of 2022, so she thought it had been long forgotten about.

“It’s a lot for me because I don’t like all the accolades and, like I said, I’m more like the fly under the radar type of person, you know,” said McMullen humbly as she reflected on the award after the ceremony. She was grateful to receive it as part of a 10-minute ceremony which took place in Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Conference Center on June 14.

“God places us in the right places that we need to be at the right time, and he protects us in those instances,” said McMullen. She had never made a mistake with time zones before this.