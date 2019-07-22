Carson-Newman University student killed in accident in Guatemala

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Carson-Newman University incoming freshman died Friday in an accident while on a trip to Guatemala.

Seth Washam was killed due to an electrical short in a hotel swimming pool, according to a news release from Carson-Newman. His sister Emma Washam, a junior at Carson-Newman, was also injured in the incident.

They are the children of Carson-Newman alumni Shannon and Jean-Ann Washam of Knoxville. The mother, Jean-Ann, is the executive director of the University’s Appalachian Outreach home repair ministry.

Carson-Newman has set up a page for anyone willing to donate and assist the Washam family. Donate here.