Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering following brain surgery at an Atlanta hospital, according to a social media post from the Carter Center Tuesday morning,

Carter was hospitalized on Monday and had a subdural hematoma performed at Emory University Hospital.

There were no complications from the surgery, according to the Carter Center statement. The 95-year-old Carter will remain hospitalized for observation.

Statement on President Carter’s Health pic.twitter.com/Yn8iIYVWZc — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 12, 2019

The Carter Center statement was posted on Twitter.