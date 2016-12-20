Carver High School continues holiday haircut tradition after founder’s passing

COLUMBUS, Ga. – One local high school is carrying on the legacy left behind by a late baseball coach. Carver High School brought back its Cuts for Christmas program designed to offer kids free haircuts and a self-esteem boost going into the holidays.

Former head baseball coach David Pollard started the program in an effort to reward students at Carver. Now, Pollard’s family, friends, and colleagues are continuing the tradition five years later. Basketball coach Anson Hundley has now taken over the organization of the free haircut program. Overflo Barbershop continues to sponsor the program as well. Several local barbers held conversations and gave fresh cuts to dozens of high school students Monday.

This is the first time Carver has hosted Cuts for Christmas since Pollard was killed in a hit-and-run accident in April. Columbus Police say the suspect, 19-year-old William Cross, was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle when he hit Pollard near Buena Vista Rd. Healing is still a struggle for the late coach’s family.

“My grandbaby wakes up everyday without her father,” father Terry Render said. “My wife wakes up without her son. My daughter wakes up without her brother.”

Render adds that there will be no complete closure, considering the magnitude of the family’s loss. Pollard’s mother says it helps that positive events like Cuts for Christmas recapture the life and legacy of her son.

“David wasn’t doing any of these things for himself,” Sandra Render explained about her son. “He was doing it for others and that’s what matters: what you do for someone else.”

Eight months after the tragic accident, Coach Hundley is still learning to manage the pain of losing his childhood friend.

“His work speaks volumes,” Hundley said. “He was just a great person. He believed in helping kids, and he wanted to make sure these kids at Carver High School were treated just as good as any other school.”

Coach Pollard certainly made a mark in the community and in the halls and classrooms of Carver High School. But before his time there, he made an impact at Jordan High School. That’s where Kwame Holt first met who he calls his big brother. Holt now works at Overflo Barbershop, the sponsors of the half-decade tradition of offering free haircuts to students. Holt says Pollard also served as a mentor to him.

“Your life as a man is based off your efforts,” Holt told News 3. “Anything you want for yourself you have to apply yourself to go get it. He always told me a man has 24 hours in a day. It’s up to you to do what you want to do in those hours.”

It’s not just Pollard’s words that connected with people. It’s his love-backed actions that made a lasting impact.

“We can make a difference in this world just by one small gesture and those gestures add up to be one really huge impact that he made,” Pollard’s sister Kimberli said.