Carver High School graduate serves with Navy Strike Fighter Squadron
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRBL) - Navy Seaman and Columbus native Johneshe Dixon is currently serving as a logistics specialist with the Gladiators of VFA-206 out of Naval Air Station Oceana.
As a logistics specialist, Dixon is responsible for all supply materials and finances relating to the command. This includes anything from aircraft parts to office supplies.
Dixon, who graduated in 2009, "credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned" while being raised in Columbus, according to the Navy Office of Community Outreach.
“Only the strong survive sometimes,” said Dixon. “It's important to be mentally tough.” In her role in the Navy, Dixon is playing an important part in America's focus on rebuilding miltary readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of National Defense Strategy, reports Tom Gagnier, from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.
Dixon, who comes from a family where other members have served in the past, is honored to serve and "carry on the family tradition."
“Everyone was in the Army in my family. Three of my uncles were, and one was a Marine,” said Dixon. “I dared to be different.”
