Carver High School to participate in statewide monologue competition

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — For the first time, Carver High School is participating in the August Wilson Monologue Competition.

The competition is a free arts education program created to inspire high school students to find and express themselves through theatre.

Students compete by performing a monologue from 1 of 10 plays based on the African American experience through the 20th century.

The young performers will also have access to:

  • Free Workshops with Theatre Professionals
  • Opportunity to perform on Broadway
  • Win an all expense paid trip to New York
  • Opportunity to Attend a Broadway Show
  • Win cash Scholarships for college

The preliminary round of the competition starts February 4th at Kennesaw State University.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Don't Miss