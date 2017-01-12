Carver High School to participate in statewide monologue competition

COLUMBUS, Ga. — For the first time, Carver High School is participating in the August Wilson Monologue Competition.
The competition is a free arts education program created to inspire high school students to find and express themselves through theatre.
Students compete by performing a monologue from 1 of 10 plays based on the African American experience through the 20th century.
The young performers will also have access to:
- Free Workshops with Theatre Professionals
- Opportunity to perform on Broadway
- Win an all expense paid trip to New York
- Opportunity to Attend a Broadway Show
- Win cash Scholarships for college
The preliminary round of the competition starts February 4th at Kennesaw State University.