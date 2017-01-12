Carver High School to participate in statewide monologue competition

COLUMBUS, Ga. — For the first time, Carver High School is participating in the August Wilson Monologue Competition.

The competition is a free arts education program created to inspire high school students to find and express themselves through theatre.

Students compete by performing a monologue from 1 of 10 plays based on the African American experience through the 20th century.

The young performers will also have access to:

Free Workshops with Theatre Professionals

Opportunity to perform on Broadway

Win an all expense paid trip to New York

Opportunity to Attend a Broadway Show

Win cash Scholarships for college

The preliminary round of the competition starts February 4th at Kennesaw State University.