Carver v. Spencer basketball game limited to parents and legal guardians only

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tonight, the Carver High School v. Spencer High School basketball game has been limited to family and legal guardians of varsity players due to a security concern.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Carver High School.

According to a Facebook post from Spencer High School, there is concern over an ongoing group among a particular group of people in the community.

This decision comes from the District and local law enforcement.

As a result of limiting attendance to parents and guardians of varsity athletes, the game will be live streamed on their YouTube Channel.

All parents and guardians are asked to bring photo ID with them. Information and identification will be cross-referenced with parent/guardian information on Infinite Campus, a K-12 student information system.

Guardians not listed in the Infinite Campus database will not be allowed to enter the gym, for the full post from Spencer High School you can click below.