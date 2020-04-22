Cascade Hills Church continues services online following Governor Brian Kemp’s reopen order

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) While there will be churches reopening following Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s announcement, One local church will continue to host its services online.

Leaders of Cascade Hills Church are hosting a meeting right now on service operations.

Pastor Brent Purvis says there’s no definite decision made yet, however, services will remain online until further notice. The church is one of the largest in Columbus.

An official statement from the Cascade Chills Church Administrator Scott Dykes reads:

“I know the Governor and his team have access to the information needed to make the decisions they feel best for the state, so we don’t have a comment on their suggestions. Our situation, because of our size, doesn’t fit some of their permissions to re-assemble at this time. We are working daily on what we feel is in the best interest and health of our people, and will post those decisions on our social media sites as we gain updated information.”