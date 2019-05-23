CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Asteroid? Tornadoes and Flooding
In Australia, police say a possible asteroid was caught on camera.
Meanwhile, some overwhelming pictures from weather pounding the Midwest.
It's all a part of today's "Caught on Camera" segment on "News 3 This Morning."
Georgia News
Georgia State Patrol keeping a watchful eye on roadways during Memorial Day travel period
The Georgia State Patrol says its troopers will be keeping a watchful eye on the state's crowded roadways this Memorial Day weekend.Read More »
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on abortion law: "I did what I promised Georgians I would do."
Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp says he's not backing down from his stance on the state's fetal heartbeat bill, even as protests grow from Hollywood and beyond.Read More »
Former President Carter released from hospital
Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center according to the Carter Center.Read More »
Alabama News
1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crash along Shug Jordan Parkway
Auburn police confirm one person has died and two others injured in a two car crash along Shug Jordan Parkway.Read More »
Residents react to news that accused cop killer graduated from Daleville High
Residents are reacting to the news that Grady Wayne Wilkes, the man accused of injuring two officers as well as shooting and killing one, is a Daleville High School graduate.Read More »
