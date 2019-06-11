Local News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Seagull steals food & snake slithers into police cruiser engine block

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 08:22 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:22 AM EDT

A woman gets the one-in-a-million shot, her camera going off just in time to get a seagull swooping down to steal her lunch!

Plus, police officers get into more than they bargained when they see a snake slithering across the street.

It's all a part of News 3 This Morning's "Caught on Camera" segment. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories