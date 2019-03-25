Cause for Paws #1 Midday Live Shot

We are holding a donation drive to collect supplies to benefit animals at Paws Humane, our local animal shelter.  Below is additional information on how you can help contribute to this cause.

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST                              

Location: Kia of Columbus, 7041 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA 31909

Beneficiary Charities: Paws Humane

Sponsors: Attorney Ken Nugent and Kia of Columbus 

 

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST                      

Location: PetSmart, 1591 Bradley Park Dr, Columbus, GA 31904

Beneficiary Charities: Paws Humane

Sponsors: Energy Savers, Brewer Financial, and John Foy & Associates

 

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST                      

Location: Rivertown Automall, 1661 Whittlesey Rd suite b, Columbus, GA 31904

Beneficiary Charities: Paws Humane

Sponsors: Hostilo Law and Rivertown Auto 

Cause for Paws campaign underway now through 6:30 pm in Columbus!

Today we’re kicking off a new campaign – one that’s designed to help our furry friends.

Cause for Paws is a chance to benefit Muscogee County’s primary animal shelter, PAWS Humane.

News 3’s Teresa Whitaker and the WRBL News 3 team will be at Petsmart located next Target in Bradley Park Crossing until 6:30 tonight, Monday, March 25. You can drop by and donate items or monetary donations. 

We’d love to see you at this first Cause for Paws event! 

