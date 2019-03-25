Cause for Paws campaign underway now through 6:30 pm in Columbus!

Today we’re kicking off a new campaign – one that’s designed to help our furry friends.

Cause for Paws is a chance to benefit Muscogee County’s primary animal shelter, PAWS Humane.

News 3’s Teresa Whitaker and the WRBL News 3 team will be at Petsmart located next Target in Bradley Park Crossing until 6:30 tonight, Monday, March 25. You can drop by and donate items or monetary donations.

We’d love to see you at this first Cause for Paws event!