Cause for PAWS kicks off second annual event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – News 3 is On Your Side, leading the way on projects designed to do good in the communities we serve. Today kicks off our second annual Cause for PAWS campaign at Kia Autosport of Columbus, on Whittlesey Blvd.

The Cause for PAWS campaign is all about helping our furry friends who depend on PAWS Humane, our area’s primary provider of animal rescue, adoption, and veterinary services.

We are collecting items in order to maintain the level of care for some of the most vulnerable in our area need – those dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens who depend on the shelter and services of PAWS Humane. Items such as:

Dry dog food

Wet or dry cat food

Cat litter – Non-clumping

Dog collars

Medium or large dog harnesses

Cat and dog toys, and

Peanut butter

“Our Community Cat Program is a humane, effective way to reduce the number of outdoor cats living on our streets. Community cats are the un-owned stray or feral cats who live outdoors in our neighborhoods,” said Mary Yenter from PAWS Humane Society. “This program is free for Muscogee County residents only. The program provides humane trapping of community cats, followed by spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, and the return of the cats to their communities. Over time, their numbers are reduced.”

PAWS has also received a matching grant from the Community Cat Podcast, so for each dollar raised, they’ll match it up to $1,000.

The organization has also designed a campaign, Spay A Stray with our Wall of Love, so the community can make a donation to help spay or neuter a local animal! To donate, you can visit www.givinggrid.com/spayastray.

To honor donors, they’ve put up a Wall of Love in the shelter for each person that has donated to the campaign.

Many local organizations are sponsoring this event, such as Nugent Law Firm and KIA Autosport of Columbus.

“All of us at KIA Autosport want to do all we can to make the Columbus comminuity the best it can be, so supporting organizations like PAWS Humane is one way we can do just that,” said Melanie Lee, General Manager of KIA Autosport of Columbus. “Your support helps to ensure homeless pets in their shelter receive lifesaving medical care and their outreach programs continue to grow to benefit both people and animals.”

News 3 will be on location all afternoon, until 6:30 pm, collecting donations for PAWS Humane Society.