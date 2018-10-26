Local News

CBD oils for pets

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - It's made from a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant - but unlike the plant that produces marijuana - it does not get people or pets "high."

For stores and companies selling the oil - as part of a product for pets - it's becoming a booming business.

But they advise to always check the label first.

"You can find the full laboratory breakdown and know exactly what is in every product we have," CBD oil retailer Jessica Strachan said. 

CBD oil comes in a variety of different forms for your pet including oil... capsules... and treats.

Experts say do your research and talk to your veterinarian before trying the product on your pet.

