COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government (CCG) announced the relocation of several departments that will move to the new Columbus City Hall.
According to CCG, the new Columbus City Hall phase I is close to completion. Since the facility is nearly done, CCG announced several local government department relocations to the city hall at 1111 1st Ave.
The CCG says the move will allow local government to “expand its operations and provide better services to our citizens.”
The following departments are scheduled to relocate to the new Columbus City Hall facility:
|Local Government Department
|Current location
|Relocation
|Dates for Relocation
|Information Technology
|Government Center, 5th floor
|Development Resource Center, 2nd floor
|June 21
|Finance
|Government Center, 5th floor
|Development Resource Center, 1st floor
|June 23
|UGA Cooperative Extension
|Annex
|Development Resource Center, 1st floor
|June 29
|Job Training Division
|Annex
|Development Resource Center, 2nd floor
|June 28
|Parks & Recreation
|Citizen Services Center
|Development Resource Center, 2nd floor
|July 5
|Human Resources
|East and West Wing Government Center
|Human Resources Building, 1st and 2nd floor
|July 18
|Mayor’s Office
|Government Center, 6th floor
|Development Resource Center, 3rd floor
|July 18
|City Manager’s Office
|Government Center, 6th floor
|Development Resource Center, 3rd floor
|July 18
|City Attorney’s Office
|Government Center, 6th floor
|Development Resource Center, 3rd floor
|July 18
|Clerk of Council’s Office
|Government Center, 6th floor
|Development Resource Center, 3rd floor
|July 18
|Citizen Services Center
|Citizen Services Center
|Development Resource Center, 1st floor
|July 18