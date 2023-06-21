COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government (CCG) announced the relocation of several departments that will move to the new Columbus City Hall.

According to CCG, the new Columbus City Hall phase I is close to completion. Since the facility is nearly done, CCG announced several local government department relocations to the city hall at 1111 1st Ave.

The CCG says the move will allow local government to “expand its operations and provide better services to our citizens.”

The following departments are scheduled to relocate to the new Columbus City Hall facility:

Local Government DepartmentCurrent locationRelocation Dates for Relocation
Information TechnologyGovernment Center, 5th floorDevelopment Resource Center, 2nd floorJune 21
FinanceGovernment Center, 5th floorDevelopment Resource Center, 1st floorJune 23
UGA Cooperative ExtensionAnnexDevelopment Resource Center, 1st floorJune 29
Job Training DivisionAnnexDevelopment Resource Center, 2nd floorJune 28
Parks & RecreationCitizen Services CenterDevelopment Resource Center, 2nd floorJuly 5
Human ResourcesEast and West Wing Government CenterHuman Resources Building, 1st and 2nd floorJuly 18
Mayor’s OfficeGovernment Center, 6th floorDevelopment Resource Center, 3rd floorJuly 18
City Manager’s OfficeGovernment Center, 6th floorDevelopment Resource Center, 3rd floorJuly 18
City Attorney’s OfficeGovernment Center, 6th floorDevelopment Resource Center, 3rd floorJuly 18
Clerk of Council’s OfficeGovernment Center, 6th floorDevelopment Resource Center, 3rd floorJuly 18
Citizen Services CenterCitizen Services CenterDevelopment Resource Center, 1st floorJuly 18