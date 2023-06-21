COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government (CCG) announced the relocation of several departments that will move to the new Columbus City Hall.

According to CCG, the new Columbus City Hall phase I is close to completion. Since the facility is nearly done, CCG announced several local government department relocations to the city hall at 1111 1st Ave.

The CCG says the move will allow local government to “expand its operations and provide better services to our citizens.”

The following departments are scheduled to relocate to the new Columbus City Hall facility: