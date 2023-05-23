From left to right: Brock Tumlin, Ty Jones, Brycen Spates and Sebastian Griffeth sign to their respective teams. (Olivia Yepez)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Senior baseball players at Calvary Christian School (CCS) will continue to throw pitches and run bases at the collegiate level. On May 23, CCS hosted a signing ceremony for four athletes who will continue their careers at Georgia Highlands College, Albany State University and Point University.

Ty Jones and Brock Tumlin will both be attending Georgia Highlands College in the fall.

“It was perfect, we didn’t think it would work out quite like that, but it did,” said Jones, “[It will] be nice being with another teammate.”

Jones explained he always planned on playing baseball in college and is interested in studying business at Georgia Highlands.

According to Tumlin, the proximity of the school to home was a draw. He said he was especially grateful for the team atmosphere at CCS.

“It’s a family environment, it’s so different from other places,” said Tumlin, who was on the CCS team the last two years. He added, “I mean, people love you…It’s good to be around.”

CCS Athletic Director and baseball coach Steve Smith highlighted his players’ achievements. He told friends and family in the audience Tumlin was one of the most dominant pitchers in school history as a senior and identified Jones as a key first-base defender.

From left to right: Brock Tumlin, Ty Jones, Brycen Spates and Sebastian Griffeth sign to their respective teams. (Olivia Yepez)

From left to right: Brock Tumlin, Ty Jones, Brycen Spates and Sebastian Griffeth sign to their respective teams. (Olivia Yepez)

Brycen Spates only attended CCS this school year, but said it was a positive experience. He told WRBL that he looks forward to playing baseball at Point University.

“[It] felt like a home away from home. It’s only like a half-hour away,” said Spates about why Point stood out. He also added the coaches and the community were passionate about baseball.

Spates credited coaches, friends and family with always keeping him on task and helping him reach his goals. His current ambition is earning a starting spot on Point’s team.

Sebastian Griffeth spent the longest time on the team out of the four signers, having played for the past five years, since CCS supports grades K-12.

“He’s a guy that was kind of a man among boys when he was in middle school and event as a ninth grader where he was just physically more prepared than most kids in his grade,” said Smith about Griffeth, “A lot kind of came to him early on, especially even in his sophomore year.”

Griffeth, who was a starter for the past three years, pointed to his parents and his work ethic for his success.

“I hold myself to a high standard, so I try and like reach my goals and they push me and [are] always supportive for me so family is very important,” said Griffeth, who will attend Georgia’s Albany State University.

He expressed the desire to reach new limits in a college environment and was excited to continue competing.