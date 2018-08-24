Celebrate the Chattahoochee this weekend with "The Grand"
5th annual grand offers deals on rafting and zip lining
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - The 5th annual Grand Columbus Whitewater Paddle takes place this Saturday.
The event, hosted by Whitewater Express, Sweetwater Brewing and the Georgia Conservancy will offer discounts on rafting and zip-lining as well as live music, and drinks. The Grand is an all day event, and Whitewater Express expects to send over 1,000 thrill seekers down the river.
Because of the discounts, those interested are asked to sign up ahead of time for one of the three options.
The Classic ($25): Enjoy class I-III+ rapids on the Classic Trip! Guests will get to experience the popular Habitat Pool; a lazy river section of the river. Classic trips will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The Challenger ($45): Experience the biggest whitewater in the Eastern United States! The river has rapids like those found in Colorado and Zimbabwe!
The Grand VIP Experience ($150): Join in on any guided rafting trip throughout Saturday (both classic and challenge, as well as the chance to experience flying across the Chattahoochee and into Alabama on Whitewater Express' jaw-dropping zip-line). Guests will also receive a Georgia Conservancy t-shirt, VIP access, complementary Sweetwater Brewing Company beers and Montane Sparkling Water at the Powerhouse Paddler Party.
