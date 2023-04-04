COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A celebration for Gertrude “Ma” Rainey, a Columbus native and influential blues artist, is being held at her prior home in the Fountain City.

The public is invited to the Ma Rainey House on April 26 at 10 a.m. The celebration follows Rainey’s posthumous Grammy awarded to her in 2023, which city officials say will be on display during the event.

The celebration falls on Rainey’s birthday — April 26, 1886. Rainey passed on December 22, 1939. She is buried in the local Porterdale Cemetery.

Columbus Parks and Recreation along with Rainey’s friends are presenting the celebration. Refreshments will be provided.